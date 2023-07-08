Theta Fuel Price Reaches $0.0366 on Exchanges (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 8th. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $227.14 million and $1.58 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for $0.0366 or 0.00000121 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00045619 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00030425 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00013345 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000187 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004557 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003118 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,201,308,667 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

