Theta Fuel Price Tops $0.0375 (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0375 or 0.00000124 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $232.31 million and $2.89 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00045981 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00030523 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00013461 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000187 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004558 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,201,797,396 coins. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

