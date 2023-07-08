Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.79 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 8th. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $225.82 million and approximately $1.79 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for $0.0364 or 0.00000121 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00045034 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00030279 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00013209 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000187 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004527 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003123 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,201,505,966 coins. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

