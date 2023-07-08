Threshold (T) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $228.07 Million

Threshold (T) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 8th. One Threshold token can currently be bought for $0.0228 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $228.07 million and $5.56 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Threshold has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004539 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00017321 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00019459 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00014191 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,292.61 or 1.00006595 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

Threshold is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,832,287,467.589327 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02283616 USD and is down -0.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $7,014,567.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

