Thunder Brawl Trading 35.1% Lower Over Last Week (THB)

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 8th. One Thunder Brawl token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Thunder Brawl has traded 35.1% lower against the dollar. Thunder Brawl has a total market cap of $70,856.50 and approximately $44,350.86 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Thunder Brawl Profile

Thunder Brawl’s launch date was January 9th, 2022. The official website for Thunder Brawl is thunderbrawl.game. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Thunder Brawl

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.00042087 USD and is up 5.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $42,137.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

