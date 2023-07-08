tomiNet (TOMI) Price Hits $3.91 on Major Exchanges

tomiNet (TOMI) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. One tomiNet token can currently be purchased for $3.91 or 0.00012985 BTC on popular exchanges. tomiNet has a total market cap of $258.78 million and approximately $30.47 million worth of tomiNet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, tomiNet has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About tomiNet

tomiNet’s launch date was January 16th, 2023. tomiNet’s total supply is 112,665,826 tokens and its circulating supply is 66,146,338 tokens. tomiNet’s official Twitter account is @tomipioneers. tomiNet’s official message board is tomi.com/blog. tomiNet’s official website is tomi.com.

Buying and Selling tomiNet

According to CryptoCompare, “tomiNet (TOMI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. tomiNet has a current supply of 112,665,826 with 65,369,656 in circulation. The last known price of tomiNet is 4.01516136 USD and is down -0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $28,894,274.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tomi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as tomiNet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire tomiNet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase tomiNet using one of the exchanges listed above.

