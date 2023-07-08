Toncoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.90 Million (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 8th. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.37 or 0.00004531 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Toncoin has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. Toncoin has a total market cap of $4.69 billion and approximately $6.90 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Toncoin alerts:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00017317 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00019494 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00014170 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,319.17 or 1.00060440 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 3,431,892,087.62 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.3824422 USD and is up 3.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 116 active market(s) with $8,104,360.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.