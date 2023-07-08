Toncoin Price Up 0.4% Over Last Week (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 8th. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $4.72 billion and $7.51 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.38 or 0.00004580 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Toncoin alerts:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00017373 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00019484 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00014175 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,205.70 or 1.00035210 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

TON is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 3,431,892,087.62 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.3824422 USD and is up 3.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 116 active market(s) with $8,104,360.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.