Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$125.43.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$118.00 to C$124.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Toromont Industries from C$131.00 to C$133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. CIBC boosted their price target on Toromont Industries from C$113.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$124.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

Insider Transactions at Toromont Industries

In related news, Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$106.50, for a total transaction of C$319,500.00. In related news, Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$106.50, for a total transaction of C$319,500.00. Also, Director Scott Medhurst sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$108.24, for a total transaction of C$75,768.00. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Toromont Industries Stock Performance

TSE:TIH opened at C$108.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$107.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$106.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.87. Toromont Industries has a twelve month low of C$93.25 and a twelve month high of C$114.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.77.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported C$1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.87 by C$0.29. Toromont Industries had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company had revenue of C$1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$935.01 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Toromont Industries will post 5.7582011 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toromont Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.30%.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

