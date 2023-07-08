Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $79.76

Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF – Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.76 and traded as high as $81.13. Toromont Industries shares last traded at $81.13, with a volume of 247 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TMTNF shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$118.00 to C$124.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$124.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$131.00 to C$133.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$122.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.40.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

