Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Freedom Day Solutions LLC

Freedom Day Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,893 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Tractor Supply makes up 1.2% of Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,787,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,807,000. Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 20.8% in the first quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 3,142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $216.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.81. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $181.40 and a twelve month high of $251.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $223.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 55.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total transaction of $2,731,138.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,266.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 7,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total value of $1,814,707.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,405,703. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total transaction of $2,731,138.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,266.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,482 shares of company stock valued at $6,946,435. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on TSCO. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.15.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

