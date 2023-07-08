TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Receives $88.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.00.

Several analysts have commented on TNET shares. StockNews.com cut shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Friday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

TriNet Group Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of TriNet Group stock opened at $91.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.05 and a 200 day moving average of $83.74. TriNet Group has a fifty-two week low of $60.60 and a fifty-two week high of $111.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $394.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.55 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 47.82%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TriNet Group will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TriNet Group news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 2,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.64, for a total value of $221,342.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,540,217.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total transaction of $267,288.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 176,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,908,369.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 2,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.64, for a total transaction of $221,342.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,217.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,478 shares of company stock worth $1,724,374 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TriNet Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the first quarter worth $1,290,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the first quarter worth $577,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 48.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 7,365 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the first quarter worth $2,545,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 788,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,545,000 after buying an additional 15,678 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

About TriNet Group

(Free Report

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.