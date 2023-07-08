Tritax Big Box REIT (OTCMKTS:TTBXF) Raised to Buy at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Tritax Big Box REIT (OTCMKTS:TTBXF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded Tritax Big Box REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

Get Tritax Big Box REIT alerts:

Tritax Big Box REIT Price Performance

TTBXF opened at $1.58 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.81. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $2.25.

Tritax Big Box REIT Company Profile

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets (Big Boxes) in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and developments predominantly delivered through pre-let forward funded basis, the Company focuses on large, well-located, modern Big Box logistics assets, let to institutional-grade tenants on long-term leases (typically at least 12 years in length) with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and tenant diversification throughout the UK.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.