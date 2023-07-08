TRON (TRX) Price Tops $0.0801 on Exchanges

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. One TRON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0801 or 0.00000264 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TRON has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion and $135.91 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TRON has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00008883 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001968 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000893 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002617 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001023 BTC.

TRON Profile

TRON (CRYPTO:TRX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 89,848,893,322 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. The official website for TRON is tron.network. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

