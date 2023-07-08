tru Independence LLC Acquires 2,655 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

tru Independence LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.89. 1,265,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,671,849. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $113.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.37.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.