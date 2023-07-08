tru Independence LLC Buys New Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 23,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,387,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $59.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,197,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,277. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.60. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.26 and a 1 year high of $59.76.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a $0.229 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

