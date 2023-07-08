tru Independence LLC Has $383,000 Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

tru Independence LLC lowered its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBB. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 132.5% in the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

IBB stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $124.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,172,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697,512. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.93. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $113.37 and a 52 week high of $138.74.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.0062 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

