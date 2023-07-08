tru Independence LLC Has $4.40 Million Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

tru Independence LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 349,492 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,608 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $4,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 2,284 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. 53.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

F has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.80 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.03.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Ford Motor stock remained flat at $14.98 during trading hours on Friday. 53,375,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,855,424. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.90 and a 52-week high of $16.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.06 and its 200-day moving average is $12.61.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $39.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.42 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ford Motor

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.