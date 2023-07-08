tru Independence LLC Has $894,000 Stock Position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

tru Independence LLC raised its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDL. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 98.4% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 831,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,510,000 after acquiring an additional 412,331 shares during the last quarter. Fortune 45 LLC grew its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 305,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,860,000 after acquiring an additional 14,632 shares during the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 182,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,662,000 after acquiring an additional 20,804 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,400,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 236,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,653,000 after acquiring an additional 81,918 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA FDL traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.95. 1,123,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,097,167. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a one year low of $32.10 and a one year high of $38.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.09 and a 200-day moving average of $35.63.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Company Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

