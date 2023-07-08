tru Independence LLC Sells 1,349 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

tru Independence LLC cut its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up approximately 2.1% of tru Independence LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,255,623,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 105,818.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,215,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $732,833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211,580 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,343,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,775 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 461.5% in the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 784,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $136,426,000 after acquiring an additional 645,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,422,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $421,102,000 after acquiring an additional 502,479 shares during the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on UPS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.23.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE UPS traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $179.76. The company had a trading volume of 3,145,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,867,201. The firm has a market cap of $154.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $209.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $173.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.73 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.43%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

