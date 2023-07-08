tru Independence LLC Sells 19,625 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

tru Independence LLC cut its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,828 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 19,625 shares during the quarter. Shell comprises about 1.8% of tru Independence LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $5,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Shell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Shell in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 8.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shell Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHEL traded up $1.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.65. 4,802,897 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,208,719. The firm has a market cap of $207.90 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.66. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $44.90 and a fifty-two week high of $62.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.48. Shell had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $89.02 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Shell plc will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on SHEL. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shell currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,525.14.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

