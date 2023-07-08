tru Independence LLC Sells 7,058 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

tru Independence LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 56.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,058 shares during the quarter. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Trust raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 95.8% during the third quarter. American Trust now owns 112,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,796,000 after purchasing an additional 54,826 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 169.5% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $443,000. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.0% in the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 207,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,684,000 after purchasing an additional 46,699 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AGG stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $96.53. The stock had a trading volume of 8,311,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,823,585. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.32 and a 200 day moving average of $98.70. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.20 and a 12-month high of $104.39.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

