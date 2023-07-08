TrueFi (TRU) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.87 Million

TrueFi (TRU) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 8th. One TrueFi token can currently be bought for about $0.0392 or 0.00000130 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueFi has a total market capitalization of $41.64 million and approximately $1.87 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TrueFi has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About TrueFi

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,198,450,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,061,445,051 tokens. The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @truefidao. The Reddit community for TrueFi is https://reddit.com/r/trusttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079.

TrueFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi (TRU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TrueFi has a current supply of 1,198,450,773.1551602 with 1,061,445,050.7431034 in circulation. The last known price of TrueFi is 0.03910566 USD and is up 1.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $1,822,931.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://truefi.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

