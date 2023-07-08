Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by tru Independence LLC

tru Independence LLC lowered its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,636 shares during the quarter. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TFC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 12,034.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $881,700,000 after purchasing an additional 20,321,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $553,718,000. Amundi boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 18,282,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $847,671,000 after purchasing an additional 5,504,325 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,511,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $667,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813,439 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 585.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,712,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $153,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com cut Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut their target price on Truist Financial from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Truist Financial Price Performance

In related news, Director Charles A. Patton purchased 3,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $69,692.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,692. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,703,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,739,344. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.53. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $53.34. The company has a market capitalization of $42.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.03.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 22.81%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

