TruWealth Advisors LLC Buys 2,369 Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HYD. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 92.7% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 19,895 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the third quarter worth $281,000. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 12,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Finally, Kwmg LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 5,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period.
Shares of BATS HYD traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.05. The stock had a trading volume of 457,707 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.40.
The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.
