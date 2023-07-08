TruWealth Advisors LLC Buys 57 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $280.14. 639,626 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 982,757. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $267.54 and its 200-day moving average is $245.82. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.64 and a 12-month high of $283.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

