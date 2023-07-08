TruWealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 10.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,594 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 96,490.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,180,839,000 after acquiring an additional 23,262,904 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,774,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,384,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,344 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,057,164,000. Amundi lifted its position in Danaher by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,852,751 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,321,312,000 after buying an additional 375,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,364,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,158,558,000 after buying an additional 2,169,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Danaher stock traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $233.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,534,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,572,476. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $235.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.31. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $221.22 and a 12 month high of $303.82. The company has a market capitalization of $171.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.64%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, SVB Securities began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.88.

In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,836,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total value of $840,671.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,261.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,466 shares of company stock valued at $8,103,781. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

