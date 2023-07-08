TruWealth Advisors LLC Has $13.81 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,918 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up about 1.3% of TruWealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $13,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. NCM Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 9,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 21,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $156.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,076,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,875,273. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $162.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.09 and a 200 day moving average of $153.65. The company has a market capitalization of $51.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

