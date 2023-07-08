TruWealth Advisors LLC Has $315,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

TruWealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 37.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,499 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $669,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 225,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,530,000 after buying an additional 19,411 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,907,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.11. 2,738,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,659,138. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.98 and its 200 day moving average is $75.93. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.03 and a one year high of $77.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

