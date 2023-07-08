TruWealth Advisors LLC Has $4.58 Million Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth $219,000. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 2.1% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMGN traded down $4.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $218.65. 2,841,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,385,670. The company has a market cap of $116.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.63. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $225.25 and its 200 day moving average is $240.09.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMGN. StockNews.com downgraded Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Amgen from $325.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday. Argus dropped their price target on Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.76.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

