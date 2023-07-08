TruWealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $7,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VHT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT traded down $2.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $238.23. The company had a trading volume of 187,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,090. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.41. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $220.50 and a twelve month high of $259.04.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.