TruWealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

TruWealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,096 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,693,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,270,000 after purchasing an additional 101,047 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,658,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,630,000 after purchasing an additional 684,932 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $42,548,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 155.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 821,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,926,000 after acquiring an additional 499,625 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 664,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,487,000 after buying an additional 185,343 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VNLA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.70. 393,841 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,057. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 1 year low of $47.37 and a 1 year high of $48.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.72.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Dividend Announcement

About Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $0.1632 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

