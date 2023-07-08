Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Holdings Lifted by Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 120.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,150 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 24,150 shares during the period. Uber Technologies accounts for 4.4% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,045 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $3,359,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,144,337 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $40,838,000 after purchasing an additional 168,475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 69,975 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $3,148,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,416,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,730,935. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Tony West sold 16,664 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $699,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 164,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,917,106. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 69,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $3,148,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,416,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,730,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 138,143 shares of company stock valued at $6,047,399. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $42.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.81, a PEG ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.21. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.59 and a 12-month high of $45.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.94% and a negative net margin of 9.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, March 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.44.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

