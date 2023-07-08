UMA (UMA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.66 Million

UMA (UMA) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. During the last seven days, UMA has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. One UMA token can currently be bought for $1.61 or 0.00005301 BTC on major exchanges. UMA has a market capitalization of $116.46 million and approximately $3.66 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UMA Profile

UMA’s genesis date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 114,608,548 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,415,121 tokens. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project. UMA’s official website is umaproject.org.

UMA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA (UMA) is an open-source blockchain protocol for creating and trading decentralized financial contracts (synthetic assets). Created by a team of experts, UMA allows users to customize financial products on the blockchain, empowering DeFi applications.”

