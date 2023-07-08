USDX [Kava] (USDX) Market Cap Achieves $85.86 Million

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. USDX [Kava] has a total market capitalization of $85.86 million and $1.11 million worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDX [Kava] token can currently be purchased for $0.77 or 0.00002554 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, USDX [Kava] has traded down 7.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get USDX [Kava] alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30,129.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $268.58 or 0.00891438 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.64 or 0.00138203 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00018908 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00030246 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000587 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Token Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. The official website for USDX [Kava] is kava.io. USDX [Kava]’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform.

Buying and Selling USDX [Kava]

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. USDX [Kava] has a current supply of 107,526,703 with 111,567,264 in circulation. The last known price of USDX [Kava] is 0.7685592 USD and is down -1.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $1,052,069.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kava.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Kava] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDX [Kava] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDX [Kava] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX [Kava] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.