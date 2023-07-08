Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX) Shares Purchased by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,345 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank owned about 0.07% of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF worth $2,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $400,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Finally, Well Done LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 10,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Price Performance

BATS VSGX traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.32. The company had a trading volume of 139,743 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.26.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

