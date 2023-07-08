Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Sold by Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VSS. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,932,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 423.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 286,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,528,000 after acquiring an additional 231,982 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,462,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,191 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VSS opened at $110.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $89.03 and a 1-year high of $114.16.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

