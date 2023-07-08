Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEAFree Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 557,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,975 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 10.7% of Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $25,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $45.34 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $47.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.99 and its 200 day moving average is $45.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

