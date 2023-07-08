Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Holdings Boosted by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,334,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 1.7% of D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.14% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $150,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,134,857,000 after purchasing an additional 598,395,639 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9,041.9% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 9,470,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,110,000 after acquiring an additional 9,366,623 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,852.6% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 9,661,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,500,000 after acquiring an additional 9,166,856 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 114,292,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,796,869,000 after acquiring an additional 7,307,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,861,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.33. 8,873,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,131,327. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.08. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $47.55.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

