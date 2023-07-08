Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 226,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,275 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 3.9% of Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $383,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 25,381,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $989,379,000 after buying an additional 1,478,471 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 26,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 11,958 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 39,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 187,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,660,000 after buying an additional 5,441 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $40.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $43.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.45.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

