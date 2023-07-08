Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,926,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 621,149 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF comprises about 1.6% of Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 2.17% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $361,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6,256.3% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 185,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,574,000 after acquiring an additional 49,377 shares during the period. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 93,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,196,000 after acquiring an additional 24,537 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,032,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $15,073,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGK opened at $60.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.54. The stock has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $44.99 and a one year high of $63.77.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

