Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) is Bank Hapoalim BM’s 8th Largest Position

Bank Hapoalim BM decreased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 983 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF accounts for 2.5% of Bank Hapoalim BM’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Bank Hapoalim BM owned 0.11% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $18,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VHT. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 6,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Compass Financial Group INC SD boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Family Firm Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period.

Shares of VHT traded down $2.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $238.23. 187,754 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,090. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $242.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.41. The company has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $220.50 and a 1 year high of $259.04.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

