Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Holdings Raised by Private Wealth Advisors LLC

Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,666 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises about 2.5% of Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $6,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. McLean Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 33,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGIT opened at $57.87 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.08 and a 52-week high of $62.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.18 and its 200-day moving average is $59.66.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.1284 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.