Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by TruWealth Advisors LLC

TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,866,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 108.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 156.1% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO stock traded up $0.95 on Friday, reaching $218.85. 365,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,758. The company has a market cap of $53.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $210.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $182.88 and a 1 year high of $228.43.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

