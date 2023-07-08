Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) is Stegner Investment Associates Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Stegner Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 2.5% of Stegner Investment Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Stegner Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VONG. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,714,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,989,000 after buying an additional 4,747,613 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 25,173.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,643,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,201,000 after buying an additional 6,617,418 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 259,468,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,189,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,038,000 after buying an additional 5,189,368 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,540,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,271,000 after buying an additional 339,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,313,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,275,000 after buying an additional 182,072 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $70.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.76. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $51.98 and a 1-year high of $71.11.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1298 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

