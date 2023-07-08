Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Ridgewood Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Burney Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

VTI stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $218.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,771,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,985,878. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $221.42. The company has a market capitalization of $300.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $211.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.09.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

