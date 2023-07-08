Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Bought by Solitude Financial Services

Solitude Financial Services raised its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 19.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Utilities ETF comprises about 2.9% of Solitude Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Solitude Financial Services’ holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $4,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenline Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 112.2% in the third quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VPU traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $141.83. 116,123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,874. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.72 and a fifty-two week high of $169.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.54 and its 200-day moving average is $147.62.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

