Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,495 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $140.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $138.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.77. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.54 and a 52-week high of $147.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

