Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA – Free Report) by 154.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 956,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 580,500 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC owned about 1.09% of Alithya Group worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALYA. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Alithya Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 895,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 8,732 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Alithya Group by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 25,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 6,560 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its holdings in Alithya Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,175,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after buying an additional 39,393 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Alithya Group by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,018,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after buying an additional 181,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alithya Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.24% of the company’s stock.

Alithya Group Stock Performance

ALYA stock opened at $1.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Alithya Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $2.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.80.

About Alithya Group

Alithya Group ( NASDAQ:ALYA Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $100.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.34 million. Alithya Group had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alithya Group Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

