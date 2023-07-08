Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 1,536 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 46.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after purchasing an additional 136,727,341 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5,652.2% during the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,638,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,692 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 284.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,004,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,098 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $471,058,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $347,821,000.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $402.94 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $408.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $391.35 and its 200-day moving average is $375.72. The stock has a market cap of $306.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.
About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
